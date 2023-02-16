|
16.02.2023 09:40:21
EQS-Adhoc: EPTI AB: EPTI enters into an agreement to acquire two affiliate companies
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition
EPTI AB (publ) ("EPTI" or the "Company") has today, through its subsidiary EPTI Marketing AB entered into an agreement to acquire two affiliate companies within the iGaming industry. The acquisitions are expected to contribute an EBITDA result of approximately SEK 33 million to EPTI Service in 2023. The purchase price amounts to a total of EUR 4.7 million in cash, payable in two tranches. Initially, EUR 3.5 million (approximately SEK 40 million) will be paid and the remaining EUR 1.2 million (approximately SEK 13 million) will be paid approximately 12 months after the completion of the transactions. The transfer agreements are conditional on EPTI securing financing by March 31, 2023. The company's intention is to finance the acquisitions through a combination of loans and cash, and thereby avoid dilution for existing shareholders in EPTI.
"EPTI continues the communicated strategy to streamline EPTI's business model with a greater focus on EPTI Service and its software development and marketing services. We see great potential in the acquired companies which contribute with strong cash flows and solid lead generation resources," said Arli Mujkic, CEO and Founder, EPTI.
Background and rationale
Purchase price and financing
Financial impact
Closing of the transaction
For further information, please contact:
Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB
About EPTI
EPTI is a Technology Service group with an investment arm. Through two business areas; Service and Invest, EPTI develops and invests in digital business ideas with the aim of helping prominent entrepreneurs and founders to build market-leading innovative companies. Since its inception in 2017, EPTI has built up a portfolio consisting of more than 25 companies within both the business areas Service and Invest. The company operates in eight countries around Europe and has approximately 200 employees. The head office is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on the Börse Frankfurt Open Market.
For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.comThe Companys Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se
16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPTI AB
|Linnegatan 87A
|11523 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+46 730266826
|E-mail:
|adam@epti.com
|Internet:
|https://epti.com/
|ISIN:
|SE0013774668
|WKN:
|A2P4CT
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1561169
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1561169 16-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
