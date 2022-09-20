Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 17:30:29

EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

20-Sep-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich 20 September 2022

The Executive Board of EQS Group AG resolved today to acquire up to 10,000 of its own shares in order to implement the employee participation program MyEQS Shareplan.

 

The share repurchase will comply with the rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act.

 

The share repurchase will be executed over the stock exchange by an independent acting bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the repurchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within a time period still to be determined.

 

With regard to the purchase price, the bank is instructed to comply with the safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

 

EQS Group AG will report on the progress of the share repurchase on the Company´s website (www.eqs.com) in the Investor Relations section.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)

 

 

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

 

 

20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1446577

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1446577  20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

