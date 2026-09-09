EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Adjustment of guidance for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Ernst Russ AG: Adjustment of guidance for the financial year 2026



09-Sep-2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Hamburg, 9 September 2026: The Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today adjusted its previous forecast for the full year 2026. The forecasted operating result (EBIT) is now in a range between EUR 55 and 65 million (previously: range between EUR 45 and 55 million). The expected revenues are now within a range between EUR 150 and 160 million (previously: between EUR 145 and 160 million).

The upward revision of the EBIT forecast results in particular from the sale of the 1,710 TEU container vessel MV "EF Emma", built in 2008. The revised forecast for the revenues results from predominantly already concluded charter agreements. The revised forecast is further based on the positive business performance in the current financial year 2026, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97%, an unchanged economic environment, as well as the assumption of an average exchange rate for the remaining financial year of USD/EUR 1.18. Further future vessel sales are not included in the revised forecast.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de