EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share, at the shareholders' option, in cash or shares, in full or in part

Ernst Russ AG: Proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share, at the shareholders' option, in cash or shares, in full or in part

Hamburg, 21 March 2023: Based on the successful fiscal year 2022 with consolidated net income after minority interests of EUR 47.3 million, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend for the fiscal year 2022 in the amount of EUR 0.20 per share. The basis for the distribution is the individual financial statement of Ernst Russ AG with retained earnings of EUR 25.9 million and positive net income for the fiscal year 2022 of EUR 4.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million). Since the dividend payment will be made in full out of the tax deposit account within the meaning of Section 27 Corporate Income Tax Act, it will be paid out net, i.e. without deducting any taxes like capital gains tax and/or solidarity surcharge, to domestic shareholders.

The dividend will be paid in full or in part in cash or in the form of shares in the Company, at the shareholders' option. Further details will be set out in a separate document for information pursuant to Article 1 (4) h) Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This document will be accessible on the website of Ernst Russ AG from the date of publication of the invitation notice to the Annual General Meeting 2023 in the Federal Gazette and will contain in particular information on the number and type of shares and explanations of the reasons for and details of the share offer.

The Annual Report 2022 will be published on March 22, 2023. The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Ernst Russ AG will take place on May 10, 2023.

