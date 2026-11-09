EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026



09-Nov-2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Hamburg, 9 November 2026: The Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today raised its previous forecast for the full year 2026. The expected revenues are now within a range between EUR 159 and 164 million (previously: between EUR 150 and 160 million). The forecasted operating result (EBIT) is now in a range between EUR 63 and 70 million (previously: range between EUR 55 and 65 million).

The upward revision of the forecast results primarily from the development of the US Dollar exchange rate against the euro. As the Ernst Russ Group generates the majority of its revenue in US dollars, the appreciation of the US dollar has a positive effect on the revenue and operating result reported in euros. For the remainder of the financial year, the Executive Board now assumes an average exchange rate of 1.12 USD/EUR (previously: 1.18 USD/EUR). The revised forecast is further based predominantly already concluded charter agreements, the positive business performance in the financial year 2026, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97% and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.

The business figures for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 211E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de