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WKN DE: A16107 / ISIN: DE000A161077

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09.11.2026 14:44:53

EQS-Adhoc: Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ernst Russ AG: Upward revision of the forecast for the financial year 2026

09-Nov-2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 9 November 2026: The Executive Board of Ernst Russ AG (ISIN DE000A161077) today raised its previous forecast for the full year 2026. The expected revenues are now within a range between EUR 159 and 164 million (previously: between EUR 150 and 160 million). The forecasted operating result (EBIT) is now in a range between EUR 63 and 70 million (previously: range between EUR 55 and 65 million).

The upward revision of the forecast results primarily from the development of the US Dollar exchange rate against the euro. As the Ernst Russ Group generates the majority of its revenue in US dollars, the appreciation of the US dollar has a positive effect on the revenue and operating result reported in euros. For the remainder of the financial year, the Executive Board now assumes an average exchange rate of 1.12 USD/EUR (previously: 1.18 USD/EUR). The revised forecast is further based predominantly already concluded charter agreements, the positive business performance in the financial year 2026, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97% and an otherwise unchanged economic environment.

The business figures for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on 12 November 2026.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 211
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de


End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ernst Russ AG
Elbchaussee 370
22609 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 88881-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 88881-499
E-mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
Internet: www.ernst-russ.de
ISIN: DE000A161077
WKN: A16107
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900MP0OZ3LL80MX76
EQS News ID: 2430956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2430956  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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