11.04.2023 18:32:22
EQS-Adhoc: EVN AG: Chairwoman of the supervisory board resigns
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The chairwoman of the supervisory board of EVN AG, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, has informed the company that she is resigning from such position for personal reasons. Subject to the statutory notice period of at least four weeks, the resignation will take effect from the expiry of an extraordinary general meeting of EVN AG convened to elect a replacement member of the supervisory board, but no later than 30 June 2023.
Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at
Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at
End of Inside Information
11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-2236-200-12294
|E-mail:
|info@evn.at
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000741053
|WKN:
|074105
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1605137
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1605137 11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
