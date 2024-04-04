|
04.04.2024 23:12:15
EQS-Adhoc: EVN AG: EVN terminates the structured bidder process for a full sale of WTE and is evaluating further strategic options
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
EVN AG (EVN) terminates the structured bidder process for a full sale of WTE Wassertechnik GmbH (WTE). EVN was just informed that all bidders have either withdrawn their interest in the acquisition of WTE or were disqualified by EVN during the process. Against this background, EVN is evaluating the implementation of further strategic options with respect to WTE, taking into account investor feedback, with the aim of strengthening the core business of EVN group in the energy sector.
Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at
Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at
End of Inside Information
04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-2236-200-12294
|E-mail:
|info@evn.at
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000741053
|WKN:
|074105
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1873847
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1873847 04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
