EQS-Adhoc: EVN AG: The management board proposes the distribution of a special dividend for the 2022/23 financial year and specifies expected Group net result for 2022/23

EVN AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Change in Forecast

EVN AG: The management board proposes the distribution of a special dividend for the 2022/23 financial year and specifies expected Group net result for 2022/23



15-May-2023

In the course of preparing the semi-annual report for the financial year 2022/23, the management board has today decided to propose to the 95th annual general meeting of EVN AG scheduled for 1 February 2024 a special dividend of EUR 0.62 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend for the financial year 2022/23. The ordinary dividend is expected to amount to at least EUR 0.52 per share.



Based on the currently available information for the first half of the financial year 2022/23 and the expected business development, the company also announces that the contribution of the operating activities of EVN to Group net result in the financial year 2022/23 are expected to be at the upper end of the previously communicated range at around EUR 250 million. In addition, the earnings contribution from the investment in Verbund AG in the amount of EUR 158 million will contribute to the Group net result in 2022/23.



The aforementioned dividend proposal takes into account an increase in EVN's investment level from EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million for the current financial year and subsequent years. The focal points of investment are on network infrastructure, renewable generation and drinking water supply.



The distribution of a dividend remains subject to the approval of the supervisory board at its meeting convened to approve the financial statements as well as the approval of the shareholders of EVN AG at the 2024 annual general meeting.

Contact:

Gerald Reidinger

Head of Controlling and Investor Relations

Phone: +43 2236 200-12698

E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at



Stefan Zach

Head of Information and Communication

Phone: +43 2236 200-12294

E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at



