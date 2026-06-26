Evonik Aktie
WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013
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26.06.2026 11:14:53
EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Current financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Evonik Industries AG is already today publishing the following financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and raising its outlook for the financial year 2026.
Based on current financial and forecast data, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* between €600 million and €650 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: €509 million). Current market expectations are at around €567 million (Vara Research analyst consensus as of May 27, 2026).
This positive earnings development is driven by both higher sales volumes and higher prices, alongside ongoing cost reductions. In the Advanced Technologies segment specifically, Evonik is benefiting from supply chain disruptions affecting Asian competitors who are currently facing raw material supply limitations.
This favorable situation is expected to weaken later in the year as global marine shipping stabilizes following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, uncertainties persist for the second half of the year. In the Animal Nutrition segment, however, Evonik currently expects that the positive momentum will continue into the third quarter.
According to current financial and forecast data, adjusted EBITDA* for the first half of 2026 is expected to be around €1.1 billion.
Based on these developments, Evonik is raising its outlook for the financial year 2026. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA* for the financial year 2026 to range between €2.0 billion and €2.2 billion (previously: €1.7 billion to €2.0 billion). In 2025, Evonik earned an adjusted EBITDA* of approximately €1.9 billion.
Regarding free cash flow*, Evonik continues to target a cash conversion rate of around 40 percent (2025: 37 percent). Free cash flow* in the second quarter is expected to be significantly better than in the prior year (Q2 2025: minus €211 million).
Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the second quarter of 2026 on August 4, 2026, as planned.
*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2025 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 290.
The Financial and Sustainability Report 2025 is available at:
https://www.evonik.finance/Financial-and-Sustainability-Report
Contact/person making the notification:
End of Inside Information
26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Str. 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 177-01
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 177-3475
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@evonik.com
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000EVNK013
|WKN:
|EVNK01
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2354872
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2354872 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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26.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Current financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2026 (EQS Group)
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26.06.26
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Analysen zu Evonik AG
|26.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Evonik Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.06.26
|Evonik Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Evonik Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.26
|Evonik Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.06.26
|Evonik Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Evonik Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.06.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.26
|Evonik Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.06.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.26
|Evonik Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evonik AG
|15,90
|-0,19%
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