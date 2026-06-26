EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Current financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year

Evonik Industries AG: Current financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and adjustment of the outlook for the financial year 2026



26-Jun-2026 / 11:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Evonik Industries AG is already today publishing the following financial and forecast data for the second quarter of 2026 and raising its outlook for the financial year 2026.

Based on current financial and forecast data, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* between €600 million and €650 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: €509 million). Current market expectations are at around €567 million (Vara Research analyst consensus as of May 27, 2026).

This positive earnings development is driven by both higher sales volumes and higher prices, alongside ongoing cost reductions. In the Advanced Technologies segment specifically, Evonik is benefiting from supply chain disruptions affecting Asian competitors who are currently facing raw material supply limitations.

This favorable situation is expected to weaken later in the year as global marine shipping stabilizes following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, uncertainties persist for the second half of the year. In the Animal Nutrition segment, however, Evonik currently expects that the positive momentum will continue into the third quarter.

According to current financial and forecast data, adjusted EBITDA* for the first half of 2026 is expected to be around €1.1 billion.

Based on these developments, Evonik is raising its outlook for the financial year 2026. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA* for the financial year 2026 to range between €2.0 billion and €2.2 billion (previously: €1.7 billion to €2.0 billion). In 2025, Evonik earned an adjusted EBITDA* of approximately €1.9 billion.

Regarding free cash flow*, Evonik continues to target a cash conversion rate of around 40 percent (2025: 37 percent). Free cash flow* in the second quarter is expected to be significantly better than in the prior year (Q2 2025: minus €211 million).

Evonik Industries AG will publish final figures for the second quarter of 2026 on August 4, 2026, as planned.

*Notes on key performance indicators (KPIs) can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2025 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 290.

The Financial and Sustainability Report 2025 is available at:

https://www.evonik.finance/Financial-and-Sustainability-Report

Contact/person making the notification:

Christoph Finke

Head of Investor Relations

+49 174 9931 647

christoph.finke@evonik.com