Evonik Aktie
WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013
|
05.02.2026 10:48:33
EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Executive Board adjusts dividend policy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Today, based on preliminary results for the fiscal year 2025 and the outlook for the fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has decided to adjust the previous dividend policy. According to this, future payouts will range between 40 and 60 percent of the adjusted net income* to increase financial flexibility. This new dividend policy will be applied for the first time to the distribution of the profit for the fiscal year 2026. For the fiscal year 2025, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of €1.00 per share as a transition to the new dividend policy. This currently corresponds to a dividend yield of about 7 percent. Previously, €1.17 per share had been paid as dividend.
The new dividend policy aims to achieve an improved balance between an appropriate profit-sharing for shareholders and Evonik's financial flexibility.
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA* of approximately €1.874 billion in the past fiscal year 2025, with sales of approximately €14.1 billion, a cash conversion rate* of approximately 37%, and a free cash flow* of around €695 million.
The economic environment remains challenging in 2026. Therefore, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* between €1.7 and €2.0 billion for the current fiscal year.
Evonik Industries AG intends to publish final figures for the fiscal year 2025, including the dividend proposal from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, on 4 March 2026, as planned.
*Notes on the key performance indicators (KPIs) used can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 322.
The Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 is available at:
https://evonik.finance/financial-and-sustainablity-report-2024
Contact/person making the notification:
End of Inside Information
05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evonik Industries AG
|Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 177-01
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 177-3475
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@evonik.com
|Internet:
|www.evonik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000EVNK013
|WKN:
|EVNK01
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2271992
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2271992 05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Evonik AG
|
10:48
|EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Executive Board adjusts dividend policy (EQS Group)
|
10:48
|EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Vorstand passt Dividendenpolitik an (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|XETRA-Handel MDAX schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Evonik AG
|16.01.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.01.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.01.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.09.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.25
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.25
|Evonik Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.25
|Evonik Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.01.26
|Evonik Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.25
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.06.25
|Evonik Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.26
|Evonik Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.26
|Evonik Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.01.26
|Evonik Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.12.25
|Evonik Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Evonik AG
|14,25
|1,28%