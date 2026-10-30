EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Statement by the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, October 30, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Other

Evonik Industries AG: Statement by the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, October 30, 2026



30-Oct-2026 / 08:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has carefully reviewed the letter from BASF SE dated October 22, 2026, expressing its interest in making a voluntary public takeover offer. Based on the information available, the Executive Board has decided not to enter into negotiations with BASF SE. The Executive Board remains focused on its strategic direction and further development of Evonik as an independent company.

At the same time, the Executive Board has expressed its willingness to engage in a purely informational and confidential exchange with BASF SE in order to explain Evonik Industries AG’s position and to give BASF SE the opportunity to outline its rationale and the key considerations underlying its interest.



Contact / Person making the notification:

Christoph Finke

Head of Investor Relations

+49 174 99 31 647

christoph.finke@evonik.com



End of Inside Information

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