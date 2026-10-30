Evonik Aktie

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WKN DE: EVNK01 / ISIN: DE000EVNK013

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30.10.2026 08:50:23

EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Statement by the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, October 30, 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Other
Evonik Industries AG: Statement by the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG, October 30, 2026

30-Oct-2026 / 08:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has carefully reviewed the letter from BASF SE dated October 22, 2026, expressing its interest in making a voluntary public takeover offer. Based on the information available, the Executive Board has decided not to enter into negotiations with BASF SE. The Executive Board remains focused on its strategic direction and further development of Evonik as an independent company.
At the same time, the Executive Board has expressed its willingness to engage in a purely informational and confidential exchange with BASF SE in order to explain Evonik Industries AG’s position and to give BASF SE the opportunity to outline its rationale and the key considerations underlying its interest.

Contact / Person making the notification:
Christoph Finke
Head of Investor Relations
+49 174 99 31 647
christoph.finke@evonik.com


End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 177-01
Fax: +49 (0) 201 177-3475
E-mail: investor-relations@evonik.com
Internet: www.evonik.com
ISIN: DE000EVNK013
WKN: EVNK01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34
EQS News ID: 2425066

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2425066  30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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