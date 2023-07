EQS-Adhoc: Evotec provides update on financial impact of cyber-attack

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec provides update on financial impact of cyber-attack



27-Jul-2023 / 19:49 CET/CEST

Hamburg, Germany, Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that it is adjusting its guidance for the fiscal year 2023.

Due to the impact of the cyber-attack, the company now expects Group revenues in the range of 750 790 m (previously 820 840 m); unpartnered R&D is expected in a range of 60 70 m (previously 70 80 m); and the adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach 60 80 m (previously 115 130 m).

While one-off items are affecting the outlook for 2023, optimisation measures are set to unfold their positive impact over to course of 2024 and beyond. Action Plan 2025 stays unchanged, targeting revenues of more than 1 bn and an adjusted EBITDA of more than 300 m.

