EQS-Adhoc: EXASOL AG: Exasol AG publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results

EXASOL AG: Exasol AG publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance



07-Nov-2022 / 17:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Exasol AG publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022 and adjusts full-year guidance

Nuremberg, November 7, 2022: Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2022, Exasol AG adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2022: While growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is expected to be below expectations due to the current development of the macroeconomic environment, both adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) and cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year will be higher than originally assumed in the forecast at the beginning of the year as a result of the measures to increase profitability already initiated in 2021.

Based on preliminary figures for the end of the third quarter of 2022, Exasol has increased its annualized recurring revenue (ARR) to EUR 33.9 million. This corresponds to a growth of 23% compared to the previous year (30.9.2021: EUR 27.5 million). Accordingly, consolidated revenues also increased by 28% to EUR 24.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: EUR 19.3 million), while group revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were at 8.7 million (Q3 2022: EUR 6.3 million)

The adjusted operating result (adjusted EBITDA) improved to EUR -8.7 million in the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: EUR -23.0 million), and to EUR -2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2021: EUR -8.7 million), respectively. At the same time, the outflow of cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR -10.3 million, compared with a decrease of EUR -36.1 million in the same period of the previous year. As of Sept. 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents thus stood at EUR 16.9 million.

The increase in ARR after nine months of the current fiscal year is below original expectations. In view of the economic challenges, companies are acting more cautiously with regard to their investment decisions, which has an impact on the ARR development at Exasol, particularly in the third quarter. It is currently not expected that this will change noticeably in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is why the Executive Board is lowering its forecast for ARR growth for the full year 2022 to EUR 35.5 to 37.0 million (previously: EUR 38.5 to 40.0 million). At the same time, the measures to achieve profitability continue to have a positive impact. For this reason, the Executive Board has increased its forecast for the full year 2022 for both operating profit and cash and cash equivalents: Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of EUR -13 to -14 million (previously: EUR -14 to -16 million), while cash and cash equivalents are expected to be EUR 11 to 13 million at the end of the year (previously: EUR 10 to 12 million).

The final figures for the third quarter will be published on November 16, 2022.



Investor relations contact:



Exasol AG

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com