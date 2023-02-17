|
17.02.2023 12:51:13
EQS-Adhoc: EXASOL AG: Exasol announces preliminary figures for 2022, outlook for 2023 and the need to adjust the 2025 mid-term target
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Exasol announces preliminary figures for 2022, outlook for 2023 and the need to adjust the 2025 mid-term target
- ARR increased by 17% to EUR 35.6 million in 2022
Nuremberg, February 17, 2023: Exasol AG has increased recurring revenues (ARR) to EUR 35.6 million in fiscal year 2022, according to preliminary figures. This corresponds to an increase of 17% and was in line with management expectations, which were adjusted to a range of EUR 35.5 million to EUR 37.0 million in November 2022. For 2022, the company met its expected target for profitability and liquidity: the operating result (adj. EBITDA) improved significantly to EUR -13.4 million (guidance: EUR -14 million to EUR -13 million; previous year: EUR -31.6 million) The company further met its target of liquid funds which stood at EUR 12.7 million at the end of 2022 (guidance: EUR 12 million to EUR 13 million).
Outlook 2023
For the current fiscal year, the Executive Board anticipates both a continuation of the existing growth course and an acceleration in profitability: with an increase in ARR to EUR 42.5 million to EUR 44 million in fiscal year 2023, the Executive Board expects adj. EBITDA to improve further to EUR -3 million to EUR -1 million. The aim is to achieve profitability on a quarterly basis as early as the second half of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, liquid funds will be virtually unchanged at EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million at the end of the year.
Need to adjust mid-term target 2025
As a result of Exasols strategy to focus even more on profitability and considering the more challenging economic environment, the Executive Board does no longer consider that the originally advised mid-term target of achieving an ARR of EUR 100 million in 2025 is likely. It will therefore reassess the growth scenarios as part of its strategic planning and based on the current market environment, and will update the medium-term target at a given time.
The complete and audited 2022 Annual Report will be published on May 10, 2023.
Exasol AG
17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1562981
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1562981 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
