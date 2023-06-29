EQS-Adhoc: EXASOL AG: EXASOL LAUNCHES 10% CASH CAPITAL INCREASE, TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 7 MILLION

EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

EXASOL AG: EXASOL LAUNCHES 10% CASH CAPITAL INCREASE, TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 7 MILLION



29-Jun-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Nuremberg, 29.06.2023 The Management Board of Exasol AG (Exasol or the Company, ISIN DE000A0LR9G9) decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a capital increase against cash contributions excluding subscription rights by way of a partial exercise of authorized capital. The existing share capital of Exasol AG in the amount of EUR 24,438,870 is to be increased by issuing up to 2,443,887 registered no-par value ordinary shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share, corresponding to approximately 10 per cent of the current share capital, against cash contributions. The targeted gross proceeds amount to approximately EUR 7 million (the Capital Increase).

The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional and qualified investors for purchase in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence immediately after this announcement. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board will determine the number of new shares and the placement price after completion of the accelerated placement procedure and subsequently announce them together with the final gross issue proceeds, which is expected on 30 June 2023. Several members of both the management board and supervisory board committed to purchase shares alongside and as part of the Capital Increase.

The New Shares will have the same rights as the existing shares (including the entitlement to a share in profits for the financial year 2023) and are expected to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. Delivery of the New Shares is expected to take place on or about July 04, 2023.

The net issue proceeds from the Capital Increase are primarily to be used to improve the Company's equity base. Furthermore, the additional funds are to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

Hauck Aufhäuser and M.M.Warburg & CO are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the capital increase.

Exasol Investor Relations Contact

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

In order to facilitate a timely settlement, a share loan agreement has been arranged for the delivery of shares in the context of the capital increase.