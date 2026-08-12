Exasol Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR9G / ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
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12.08.2026 10:05:14
EQS-Adhoc: Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026
The revision is primarily driven by materially slower-than-expected momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships. This was particularly affected by lower willingness among existing customers to invest in new on-premises infrastructure due to higher hardware procurement costs and the challenging macroeconomic environment in Exasol’s core markets. In addition, the sales rollout of a joint solution with a strategic cooperation partner was slower than expected due to delays in technical integration work.
The strategic focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI supported the positive development in new customer business in the first half of 2026. However, it was not sufficient to offset the significantly lower momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships.
Based on preliminary figures, ARR as of June 30, 2026, amounted to EUR 37.9 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 38.1 million). Revenue in the first half of 2026 totaled EUR 19.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.5 million), recurring revenue amounted to EUR 18.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.6 million), and EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79
|EQS News ID:
|2380680
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2380680 12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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