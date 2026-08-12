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12.08.2026 10:05:14

EQS-Adhoc: Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026

12-Aug-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026

Nuremberg, August 12, 2026: The Management Board of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9) today revised its guidance for fiscal year 2026. The Management Board now expects Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to change by between -2% and +2% compared with fiscal year 2025 (previously: growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range), revenue to decline in the upper-single-digit percentage range (previously: a decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range), and EBITDA to range between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 3.5 million (previously: EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million).

The revision is primarily driven by materially slower-than-expected momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships. This was particularly affected by lower willingness among existing customers to invest in new on-premises infrastructure due to higher hardware procurement costs and the challenging macroeconomic environment in Exasol’s core markets. In addition, the sales rollout of a joint solution with a strategic cooperation partner was slower than expected due to delays in technical integration work.

The strategic focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI supported the positive development in new customer business in the first half of 2026. However, it was not sufficient to offset the significantly lower momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships.

Based on preliminary figures, ARR as of June 30, 2026, amounted to EUR 37.9 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 38.1 million). Revenue in the first half of 2026 totaled EUR 19.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.5 million), recurring revenue amounted to EUR 18.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.6 million), and EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).

IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ir@exasol.com



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG
Neumeyerstraße 22-26
90411 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79
EQS News ID: 2380680

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2380680  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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