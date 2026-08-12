EQS-Adhoc: Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026



12-Aug-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Exasol AG revises guidance for fiscal year 2026



Nuremberg, August 12, 2026: The Management Board of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9) today revised its guidance for fiscal year 2026. The Management Board now expects Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to change by between -2% and +2% compared with fiscal year 2025 (previously: growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range), revenue to decline in the upper-single-digit percentage range (previously: a decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range), and EBITDA to range between EUR 3.0 million and EUR 3.5 million (previously: EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million).

The revision is primarily driven by materially slower-than-expected momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships. This was particularly affected by lower willingness among existing customers to invest in new on-premises infrastructure due to higher hardware procurement costs and the challenging macroeconomic environment in Exasol’s core markets. In addition, the sales rollout of a joint solution with a strategic cooperation partner was slower than expected due to delays in technical integration work.

The strategic focus on data sovereignty and agentic AI supported the positive development in new customer business in the first half of 2026. However, it was not sufficient to offset the significantly lower momentum in the expansion of existing customer relationships.

Based on preliminary figures, ARR as of June 30, 2026, amounted to EUR 37.9 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 38.1 million). Revenue in the first half of 2026 totaled EUR 19.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 21.5 million), recurring revenue amounted to EUR 18.9 million (H1 2025: EUR 18.6 million), and EBITDA was EUR 1.6 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).



IR and Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: ir@exasol.com