08.02.2023 08:54:27
EQS-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 63 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 63 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2023
Based on the successful financial year 2022 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 17.5 billion (prior year: EUR 9.4 billion), the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 63.00 per share (prior year: EUR 35.00 per share). The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 11.1 billion (prior year: EUR 6.2 billion).
The Supervisory Board will resolve at its meeting on 1 March 2023 on the proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 3 May 2023.
The 2022 Annual Report will be published on 2 March 2023. For more information on the preliminary results for the 2022 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 31 January 2023, available at:
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report, available at:
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1554329
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1554329 08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
