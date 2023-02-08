EQS-Adhoc: Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 63 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distribution of EUR 63 per share to the Annual General Meeting 2023



Based on the successful financial year 2022 with an expected Group EBIT of EUR 17.5 billion (prior year: EUR 9.4 billion), the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has just resolved to propose to the ordinary Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend payment for the financial year 2022 in the amount of EUR 63.00 per share (prior year: EUR 35.00 per share). The dividend proposal corresponds to a total distribution of EUR 11.1 billion (prior year: EUR 6.2 billion).

The Supervisory Board will resolve at its meeting on 1 March 2023 on the proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting, which is expected to be held on 3 May 2023.

The 2022 Annual Report will be published on 2 March 2023. For more information on the preliminary results for the 2022 financial year, please refer to the financial news published on 31 January 2023, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/financial-news/financial-news.html

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measure EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report, available at:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

