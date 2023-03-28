EQS-Adhoc: Executive Board of Neon Equity AG plans capital increase from company funds by 10 percent and the issue of bonus shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Executive Board of Neon Equity AG plans capital increase from company funds by 10 percent and the issue of bonus shares



28-March-2023 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LEGAL REQUIREMENTS OF THAT COUNTRY. Executive Board of Neon Equity AG plans capital increase from company funds by 10 percent and the issue of bonus shares Frankfurt/Main, 27 March 2023 - The Executive Board of Neon Equity AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408 "NEON") has resolved today - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 10, 2023, the adoption of a resolution on a capital increase from company funds from EUR 40,050,100.00 by EUR 4,005,010.00 to EUR 44,055,110.00 by converting retained earnings into share capital. For this purpose, the Executive Board allocated the corresponding amount from the net income for the year to retained earnings when preparing the annual financial statements. The capital increase is to be carried out by issuing 4,005,010 new registered no-par value shares with a notional share in the capital stock of EUR 1.00 per share, so that one new share will be issued for every ten old shares (so-called bonus shares). The new shares are to carry dividend rights from January 1, 2023. The agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting with the management's proposed resolutions is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette on April 3, 2023. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Disclaimer: This publication does not constitute an offer. In particular, it does not constitute a public offer to sell or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any bonds, shares or other securities. There is no public offer of the securities mentioned in this publication, neither in the Federal Republic of Germany nor in other jurisdictions. In particular, there is neither a public offer nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or Australia. No securities prospectus will be prepared in connection with the issue of the securities referred to in this publication. The securities may therefore not be offered to the public or otherwise in a manner in the Federal Republic of Germany or abroad that would give rise to an obligation to prepare a securities prospectus or comparable offering document. The securities mentioned in this publication have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be admitted to trading in or into the United States of America or into or on behalf of or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person or entity. The securities may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) to, or for the account or benefit of, any person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from, or pursuant to an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in any event in accordance with the securities laws of any state of the United States. This publication may contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are all statements that do not refer to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the company with respect to its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability as well as the economic environment in which the company operates. The future-oriented statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the company to the best of its knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. The company is not obliged to update or modify the future-oriented statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this publication, unless they contain inside information subject to publication requirements. About NEON Neon Equity AG (NEON) is a founder-managed investor and growth enabler. The investment focus is on European companies from the real estate, consulting and technology sectors which have growth and capital market potential as well as an ESG-compliant business model. As an experienced partner, NEON also advises portfolio companies on the implementation of their capital market and growth strategies. In doing so, NEON contributes comprehensive know-how, more particularly in the areas of capital market transactions, real estate management and tokenisation, and has a sustainable partner and investor network. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig +49 69 90550 5-50 neon@edicto.de www.neon-equity.com 28-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

