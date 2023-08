EQS-Adhoc: Exercise of Call Option to acquire 17% of the share capital of France Billet

EQS-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Exercise of Call Option to acquire 17% of the share capital of France Billet



02-Aug-2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement



Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)



Munich, 02. August 2023. Today, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has informed Fnac Darty SA that it will exercise its call option to acquire a further 17% of France Billets share capital. With this step, the shareholding of CTS Eventim in France Billet increases from 48% to 65%.

France Billet will be fully consolidated for the first time following the completion of the transaction which is subject to the necessary approval of the competition authorities.



