|
18.08.2023 13:30:32
EQS-Adhoc: fashionette AG publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2023 and raises earnings forecast for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
fashionette AG publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2023 and raises earnings forecast for 2023
In the first half of 2023, the fashionette Group increased its operating earnings (adjusted EBITDA) from EUR 0.5 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 1.5 million, thus achieving a significant improvement in the operating earnings. As expected, revenue decreased from EUR 73.4 million to EUR 62.0 million as a result of the focus on higher-margin products and the discontinuation of the Beauty and Smartwatches business units.
Based on the effects of the cost reduction and efficiency program, the Management Board of fashionette AG raises the forecast for the operating earnings (adjusted EBITDA) from previously EUR 2 to EUR 3 million up to EUR 5 million to EUR 6 million. In terms of revenues, the Management Board continues to expect growth between +5% and +8% compared to the previous year 2022. In particular, the launch of the platform business for luxury fashion will contribute to significant revenue growth from September onwards. Moreover, revenues in the fourth quarter are always the strongest in the course of the year for fashionette.
The complete interim statement for the first half of 2023 of fashionette AG will be available at https://corporate.fashionette.com/publications/ for download from 21 August 2023.
Laura Vogelsang
Investor Relations
Public Relations
presse@fashionette.de
End of Inside Information
18-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1707075
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1707075 18-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu fashionette AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu fashionette AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|fashionette AG
|6,16
|6,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.