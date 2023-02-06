EQS-Adhoc: fashionette AG publishes preliminary key figures for the 2022 financial year net revenue within and adjusted EBITDA below guidance range

06.02.2023 14:20:10

fashionette AG publishes preliminary key figures for the 2022 financial year net revenue within and adjusted EBITDA below guidance range

fashionette AG publishes preliminary key figures for the 2022 financial year net revenue within and adjusted EBITDA below guidance range

Duesseldorf, 6 February 2023. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1) ("Company") achieved a net revenue of EUR 165.8 million (previous year: EUR 133.8 million) on a consolidated basis in the 2022 financial year, according to preliminary, unaudited Group figures. This corresponds to growth of around +7% on a pro forma basis or around +24% on a consolidated basis. The net revenue achieved is thus in line with the forecast adjusted in November 2022, which assumed net revenue of EUR 165 million to EUR 175 million.

According to preliminary, unaudited consolidated figures, adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis amounted to EUR 0.5 million in the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 4.4 million). The forecast adjusted in November 2022 had assumed an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1 million to EUR 4 million. The reason for this is the unexpectedly subdued customer demand in the year-end business.

Despite this restrained customer demand, the Company was able to achieve a positive operating cash flow of around EUR 2.3 million in the 2022 financial year thanks to targeted working capital management.

The Company is expected to publish the final figures for the 2022 financial year on 31 March 2023 and will hold an earnings call on the same day.

 

Disclaimer:
This publication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of fashionette AG's management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein as a result of factors affecting the Company, such as changes in general economic conditions and the competitive environment, capital market risks, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, as well as changes in international and national laws and regulations, particularly with respect to tax laws and regulations. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

This publication contains supplemental financial measures (not specifically identified in relevant accounting frameworks) that are, or may be, so-called alternative performance measures. For the purpose of assessing fashionette's financial condition and results of operations, these supplemental financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other entities that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial ratios used can be found in the fashionette AG Annual Report 2021, which is available at https://ir.fashionette.com/.


