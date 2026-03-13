EQS-Adhoc: Finexity AG: FINEXITY AG publishes preliminary financial results for 2025 and provides outlook for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Finexity AG: FINEXITY AG publishes preliminary financial results for 2025 and provides outlook for fiscal year 2026



13-March-2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The key figures presented below include, in addition to FINEXITY AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY) – excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs) – also the figures of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH by FINEXITY AG remains subject to the successful completion of the regulatory owner control procedure. The figures presented are hypothetical and do not reflect the actual situation but rather the scenario as if the acquisition of Effecta GmbH had become effective as of January 1, 2025.



Preliminary financial results 2025

On a combined pro forma basis including FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, total revenue for fiscal year 2025 increased by 17% to approximately EUR 8.0 million. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -2.7 million.



The FINEXITY Group generated revenue of approximately EUR 3.2 million in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary and unaudited figures (+5% compared to 2024), with EBITDA of EUR -2.8 million.



Effecta GmbH generated revenue of approximately EUR 4.8 million during the same period (+27% compared to 2024) with EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million.



The figures presented are preliminary and unaudited. The final audited annual financial statements will be published as part of the regular financial reporting process.



Planning for fiscal year 2026

For fiscal year 2026, the FINEXITY Group (on a combined pro forma basis including Effecta) expects, based on its current budget planning, an increase in total revenue of approximately 20% to around EUR 9.6 million. EBITDA is currently expected to amount to approximately EUR -3.5 million.



Within this framework, the FINEXITY Group (excluding Effecta) is expected to generate revenue of approximately EUR 4.5 million (+41% compared to 2025) with EBITDA of approximately EUR -3.6 million. For Effecta GmbH, revenue of approximately EUR 5.1 million (+7% compared to 2025) and EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.1 million are expected.



The earnings development primarily reflects continued investments in scaling the platform, expanding regulatory licenses, and integrating Effecta GmbH into the Group. The company expects that financial performance will gradually improve as the platform continues to scale, additional licenses are obtained, and the share of recurring exchange revenues increases.



In the medium term, the FINEXITY Group aims to achieve total revenue of more than EUR 70 million with an EBITDA margin of approximately 25–30% as the platform continues to scale and the capital markets infrastructure expands further.



The planning is based on current business development, the expected transaction pipeline, and the continued expansion of the Group’s capital markets and infrastructure activities.



In order to potentially achieve higher revenue and earnings targets, the company is currently evaluating the possibility of raising additional growth capital in the form of equity or debt financing. No decision has yet been made regarding the scope, structure, or timing of any such measures.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566

FINEXITY AG (ISIN: DE000A40ET88, WKN: A40ET8, ticker symbol: FXT), operator of a digital capital markets and trading infrastructure for tokenized securities and private market investments, today publishes an overview of its business development for fiscal year 2025 as well as its current planning for fiscal year 2026, based on preliminary and unaudited figures.The key figures presented below include, in addition to FINEXITY AG and its operating subsidiaries (FINEXITY) – excluding project-related special purpose vehicles (SPVs) – also the figures of Effecta GmbH. The acquisition of 90.1% of the shares in Effecta GmbH by FINEXITY AG remains subject to the successful completion of the regulatory owner control procedure. The figures presented are hypothetical and do not reflect the actual situation but rather the scenario as if the acquisition of Effecta GmbH had become effective as of January 1, 2025.On a combined pro forma basis including FINEXITY and Effecta GmbH, total revenue for fiscal year 2025 increased by 17% to approximately EUR 8.0 million. EBITDA amounted to approximately EUR -2.7 million.The FINEXITY Group generated revenue of approximately EUR 3.2 million in fiscal year 2025 based on preliminary and unaudited figures (+5% compared to 2024), with EBITDA of EUR -2.8 million.Effecta GmbH generated revenue of approximately EUR 4.8 million during the same period (+27% compared to 2024) with EBITDA of EUR 0.1 million.The figures presented are preliminary and unaudited. The final audited annual financial statements will be published as part of the regular financial reporting process.For fiscal year 2026, the FINEXITY Group (on a combined pro forma basis including Effecta) expects, based on its current budget planning, an increase in total revenue of approximately 20% to around EUR 9.6 million. EBITDA is currently expected to amount to approximately EUR -3.5 million.Within this framework, the FINEXITY Group (excluding Effecta) is expected to generate revenue of approximately EUR 4.5 million (+41% compared to 2025) with EBITDA of approximately EUR -3.6 million. For Effecta GmbH, revenue of approximately EUR 5.1 million (+7% compared to 2025) and EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.1 million are expected.The earnings development primarily reflects continued investments in scaling the platform, expanding regulatory licenses, and integrating Effecta GmbH into the Group. The company expects that financial performance will gradually improve as the platform continues to scale, additional licenses are obtained, and the share of recurring exchange revenues increases.In the medium term, the FINEXITY Group aims to achieve total revenue of more than EUR 70 million with an EBITDA margin of approximately 25–30% as the platform continues to scale and the capital markets infrastructure expands further.The planning is based on current business development, the expected transaction pipeline, and the continued expansion of the Group’s capital markets and infrastructure activities.In order to potentially achieve higher revenue and earnings targets, the company is currently evaluating the possibility of raising additional growth capital in the form of equity or debt financing. No decision has yet been made regarding the scope, structure, or timing of any such measures.FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



End of Inside Information

13-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News