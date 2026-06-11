EQS-Adhoc: Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes cash capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR 3.4 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group successfully completes cash capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR 3.4 million



11-Jun-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







A total of 95,054 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share. As a result, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3,421,944.00. More than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria.



Through the issuance of the new shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital, the company’s share capital will increase by EUR 95,054.00 from EUR 1,234,670.00 to EUR 1,329,724.00.

The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used primarily to finance further growth, to further develop the company’s institutional-grade infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, and to strengthen the company’s balance sheet structure.



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. This disclosure of inside information has been published via the electronic information distribution system EQS News.

About FINEXITY

FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.



This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.



¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.



More information at:

Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail:

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566 FINEXITY Group (XETRA: FXT) has successfully completed the cash capital increase with subscription rights launched on 8 May 2026.A total of 95,054 new shares were subscribed for at a subscription price of EUR 36.00 per share. As a result, the company will receive gross proceeds of EUR 3,421,944.00. More than half of the total subscribed volume was subscribed for by institutional investors from Germany and Austria.Through the issuance of the new shares, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 in the share capital, the company’s share capital will increase by EUR 95,054.00 from EUR 1,234,670.00 to EUR 1,329,724.00.The net proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used primarily to finance further growth, to further develop the company’s institutional-grade infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities, and to strengthen the company’s balance sheet structure.This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. This disclosure of inside information has been published via the electronic information distribution system EQS News.FINEXITY (XETRA: FXT) operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,000¹ registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken.This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors.Combining exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 27 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms.¹FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure.More information at: www.finexity-group.com Robin Tillmann Sascha DettmarE-Mail: presse@finexity.com E-Mail: sascha@dettmar.email Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566



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