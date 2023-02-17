EQS-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab publishes preliminary 2022 results and NAV as of December 31, 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

FinLab AG: FinLab publishes preliminary 2022 results and NAV as of December 31, 2022



17-Feb-2023 / 12:14 CET/CEST

FinLab publishes preliminary results for 2022, expects positive net income of

approx. EUR 2 Mio.

Negative adjustment of NAV as of Dec. 31, 2022 to approx. EUR 104 Mio.

Frankfurt am Main, February 17, 2023 - FinLab AG (WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, stock ticker A7A.GR) has now returned to a positive annual result after evaluating the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022.

The preparation of FinLab AG's annual financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) resulted in net profit of TEUR 2,039 (Previous year: net loss of TEUR 348), which represents a return to profitability as well as a significant improvement in earnings in a financial year characterized by increased macro volatility.

During the preparation of the annual financial statements, the market value of FinLab AG's investments (NAV) was reassessed as of December 31, 2022. According to the current state of assessment, this amounts to approximately EUR 104 Mio. as of the reporting date compared to a NAV of EUR 156 Mio. as of September 30, 2022. Accordingly, the NAV per share amounts to EUR 19.05 as of December 31, 2022 vs. EUR 28.66 as of September 30, 2022.

The value adjustments in the NAV in the amount of approximately EUR 2.4 Mio. are permanent impairments with an impact on earnings in the annual financial statements, which are taken into account accordingly in the Company's preliminary results, and fair value adjustments in the NAV in the amount of approximately EUR 50.0 Mio. without an impact on earnings in the annual financial statements.

The 2022 annual financial report is expected to be published on May 2, 2023, at www.FinLab.de in the Investor Relations section.

About FinLab AG

FinLab AG, a publicly listed investment company, was founded in 2003 to establish a leading fintech incubator in Europe. Until 2020, FinLab AG successfully invested in some of the most innovative and disruptive German fintech companies. Today, FinLab AG not only manages its portfolio of direct investments but also operates on a multi-asset management approach with GP participations at Heliad Equity Partners and wholly owned subsidiaries such as Patriarch Multi-Manager.

