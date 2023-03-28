EQS-Adhoc: FinLab AG: nextmarkets AG, an investment of FinLab AG, decides to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets and will subsequently propose the liquidation to the Annual General Meeting.

EQS-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment

FinLab AG: nextmarkets AG, an investment of FinLab AG, decides to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets and will subsequently propose the liquidation to the Annual General Meeting.



28-March-2023 / 19:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

nextmarkets AG, an investment of FinLab AG, decides to liquidate its subsidiaries and other assets and will subsequently propose the liquidation to the Annual General Meeting.

Frankfurt am Main, March 28, 2023 - The Management Board of nextmarkets AG, a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, stock ticker A7A.GR) has decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, in the light of the challenging situation in the public capital markets and the weakness of the financing market, to sell all subsidiaries, respectively their assets as well as further assets of nextmarkets AG.

Following these transactions, the liquidation of nextmarkets AG shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of nextmarkets AG.

FinLab AG currently holds 34.36% of the shares in nextmarkets AG and has invested a total amount of approximately EUR 8.8 million in the form of equity and debt in nextmarkets AG since February 2015.

The amount of the share of the liquidation proceeds of nextmarkets AG attributable to FinLab AG has not yet been determined. However, the Management Board of FinLab AG assumes that the amount of the acquisition costs of the shares in nextmarkets AG and the amount of the loan granted will not be reached and that FinLab AG could therefore incur a loss of up to approximately EUR 8.8 million according to HGB accounting.

About FinLab AG

FinLab AG, a publicly listed investment company, was founded in 2003 to establish a leading fintech incubator in Europe. Until 2020, FinLab AG successfully invested in some of the most innovative and disruptive German fintech companies. Today, FinLab AG not only manages its portfolio of direct investments but also operates on a multi-asset management approach with GP participations at Heliad Equity Partners and wholly owned subsidiaries such as Patriarch Multi-Manager.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any natural person or legal entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country, or other jurisdiction where such distribution, disclosure, availability, or use would be contrary to law or regulation of such jurisdiction or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of other jurisdictions.

The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

In member states of the European Economic Area ('EEA') and in the United Kingdom, the placement of shares described in this announcement is only directed at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (as amended, the 'Prospectus Regulation') ('Qualified Investors'), and, for the United Kingdom, as it forms part of retained EU law as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, the placement of shares described in this announcement is only directed at persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the 'Order'), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated; any other persons in the United Kingdom should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on or rely on it.



Contact:

FinLab AG

Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 0

E-Mail: investor-relations@finlab.de