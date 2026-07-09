EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2026



09-Jul-2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST

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Ad-hoc Release / Insider information acc. to Art. 17 MAR Berlin, July 9, 2026 On the basis of preliminary figures for May of the 2026 financial year (October 1, 2025 - September 30, 2026), the Executive Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the annual planning, in particular the planned sales of EUR 85 to 95 million, will not be achieved. This deviation is primarily due to the overall weakness of the industrial market as well as the customer’s caution amid geopolitical crises. For this reason, the Executive Board is revising its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 75 to 85 million for the 2026 financial year. The second key performance indicator, the planned investment volume of EUR 2.5 to 3.5 million in this financial year, is also adjusted. In line with business performance, investment is now expected to total between EUR 1.0 and 2.0 million.



Contact:

First Sensor AG

Investor Relations

ir@first-sensor.com Contact:First Sensor AGInvestor Relationsir@first-sensor.com



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