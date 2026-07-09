First Sensor Aktie
WKN: 720190 / ISIN: DE0007201907
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09.07.2026 16:49:24
EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad-hoc Release / Insider information acc. to Art. 17 MAR
Berlin, July 9, 2026 On the basis of preliminary figures for May of the 2026 financial year (October 1, 2025 - September 30, 2026), the Executive Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the annual planning, in particular the planned sales of EUR 85 to 95 million, will not be achieved. This deviation is primarily due to the overall weakness of the industrial market as well as the customer’s caution amid geopolitical crises. For this reason, the Executive Board is revising its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 75 to 85 million for the 2026 financial year. The second key performance indicator, the planned investment volume of EUR 2.5 to 3.5 million in this financial year, is also adjusted. In line with business performance, investment is now expected to total between EUR 1.0 and 2.0 million.
Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2363612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2363612 09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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