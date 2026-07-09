First Sensor Aktie

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WKN: 720190 / ISIN: DE0007201907

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09.07.2026 16:49:24

EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
First Sensor AG: Adjustment of guidance for financial year 2026

09-Jul-2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release / Insider information acc. to Art. 17 MAR

Berlin, July 9, 2026 On the basis of preliminary figures for May of the 2026 financial year (October 1, 2025 - September 30, 2026), the Executive Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the annual planning, in particular the planned sales of EUR 85 to 95 million, will not be achieved. This deviation is primarily due to the overall weakness of the industrial market as well as the customer’s caution amid geopolitical crises. For this reason, the Executive Board is revising its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 75 to 85 million for the 2026 financial year. The second key performance indicator, the planned investment volume of EUR 2.5 to 3.5 million in this financial year, is also adjusted. In line with business performance, investment is now expected to total between EUR 1.0 and 2.0 million.



Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com


End of Inside Information

09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
Fax: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
E-mail: ir@first-sensor.com
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
ISIN: DE0007201907
WKN: 720190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2363612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2363612  09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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