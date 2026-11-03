EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board



03-Nov-2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Berlin, November 3, 2026 – Michael Gerosa, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, will be leaving the TE Connectivity Group and, as a result, has resigned today from his positions as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The plan is to have Marcus Resch, who currently holds a position at TE Connectivity Solutions GmbH (Schaffhausen, Schweiz – TESOG) as Sr Director Integration, appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board and to propose him to the board for election as the new Chairman. At the company’s Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2027, Marcus Resch is to be confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board through election.

Contact:

First Sensor AG

Investor Relations

ir@first-sensor.com Contact:First Sensor AGInvestor Relationsir@first-sensor.com



End of Inside Information

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