First Sensor Aktie

First Sensor ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 720190 / ISIN: DE0007201907

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 16:05:43

EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
First Sensor AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

03-Nov-2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 3, 2026 – Michael Gerosa, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, will be leaving the TE Connectivity Group and, as a result, has resigned today from his positions as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The plan is to have Marcus Resch, who currently holds a position at TE Connectivity Solutions GmbH (Schaffhausen, Schweiz – TESOG) as Sr Director Integration, appointed by the court as a new member of the Supervisory Board and to propose him to the board for election as the new Chairman. At the company’s Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2027, Marcus Resch is to be confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board through election.

 


Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com


End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
Fax: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
E-mail: ir@first-sensor.com
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
ISIN: DE0007201907
WKN: 720190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27
EQS News ID: 2427676

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427676  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Sensor AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu First Sensor AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Sensor AG 50,00 -5,66% First Sensor AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwere Niederlage für Trump: ATX letztendlich stark -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich in Grün. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten einen kräftigen Zuwachs. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen