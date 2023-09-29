|
29.09.2023 12:31:18
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin approves re-application of credit risk mitigation techniques for DEGIRO margin loans, CET1 ratio to increase to over 27 %
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BaFin approves re-application of credit risk mitigation techniques for DEGIRO margin loans, CET1 ratio to increase to over 27 %
The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has today informed flatexDEGIRO Bank AG that it approves the re-application of credit risk mitigation techniques (CRMT) for DEGIRO margin loans with immediate effect. BaFins decision is based on flatexDEGIROs successful progress in remedying the relevant shortcomings, following an assessment by BaFin in consultation with the special commissioner.
The re-application of CRMT for DEGIRO margin loans will lead to an immediate reduction of flatexDEGIRO Groups risk weighted assets (RWA). Based on the last reported figures as of 30 June 2023, RWA would thus have been reduced by approximately one third or 450 million Euro to approximately 900 million Euro. Based on this, flatexDEGIRO Groups Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio is thereby to increase to over 27 percent versus a regulatory required CET1 ratio of approximately 15.4 percent.
