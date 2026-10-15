EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR



15-Oct-2026 / 08:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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flatexDEGIRO approves share buyback program of up to 100 m EUR



In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE ("flatexDEGIRO" or the "Company") decided to apply for approval of a share buyback program with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) in order to make use of the authorization to acquire treasury shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024. According to section 77, 78 CRR, the implementation of the share buyback program is subject to the approval to be granted by Bafin.



The Company intends to launch a share buyback program with a volume of up to 100 million EUR once Bafin approval has been granted. The Management Board will keep the capital market up to date.



Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO SE

Omiturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18

D-60312 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 1700

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



End of Inside Information

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