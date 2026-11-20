flatexDEGIRO Aktie
WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111
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20.11.2026 08:28:33
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE launches Share Buyback Program of up to EUR 100 Million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
flatexDEGIRO launches Share Buyback Program of up to EUR 100 Million
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE (the “Company”) resolved to implement a share buyback program. Approval has been granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). The share buyback program encompasses a maximum of 7,867,011 shares with a maximum value of up to EUR 100 million (excluding ancillary costs). The share repurchase program will commence on November 23, 2026, and end no later than May 26, 2027.
flatexDEGIRO SE has mandated an investment bank to execute the share buyback program; which makes its decisions on the timing of the share purchases independently and uninfluenced by the Company. flatexDEGIRO SE’s right to terminate or suspend the investment bank’s mandate prematurely remains unaffected.
The share buyback program will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholders to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE at the Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital.
The company will acquire its own shares for all purposes permitted by law. The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, if necessary and legally permissible.
Detailed information on the share buyback program will be made available in a timely manner, including on flatexDEGIRO’s Investor Relations website.
This announcement does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction, nor is it part of any such offer or solicitation.
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omiturm, Grosse Gallusstrasse 16-18
D-60312 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2439156
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439156 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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