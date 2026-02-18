EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Management and Supervisory Board adopt new capital allocation policy; dividend increase to 20% of Net Income targeted; FY 2025 guidance slightly exceeded

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Forecast / Full year

flatexDEGIRO SE: Management and Supervisory Board adopt new capital allocation policy; dividend increase to 20% of Net Income targeted; FY 2025 guidance slightly exceeded



18-Feb-2026 / 18:54 CET/CEST

flatexDEGIRO SE: Management and Supervisory Board adopt new capital allocation policy; dividend increase to 20% of Net Income targeted; FY 2025 guidance slightly exceeded

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE (the “Company”) expects Revenues of around €560 million (2024: €480 million) and Net Income of around €160 million (2024: €112 million) for FY 2025. Both figures are thus at or above the upper end of the Company's previous guidance range, which assumed Revenues of between €530 million and €550 million and Net Income of between €150 million and €160 million.

For FY 2026, the Management Board expects further Revenues growth of 5 to 10 percent and an increase in Net Income of 5 to 15 percent.

Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE have adopted a new capital allocation policy. Subject to compliance with all relevant regulatory ratios, flatexDEGIRO intends to propose at the following Annual General Meeting that 20 percent of Net Income for each fiscal year shall be distributed in form of an annual dividend. This would result in a dividend for 2025 of approx. €0.30 per dividend-bearing share (2024: €0.04).

In addition to regular dividend payments, flatexDEGIRO's capital allocation policy focuses primarily on driving organic growth in existing and new product and service areas. Retained earnings and current profits also enable potential consolidation steps, growth and bolt-on acquisitions, as well as the opportunistic use of share buybacks.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to take the new capital allocation policy into account as early as the proposal for the appropriation of profits at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2026.

Please note:

This capital allocation policy represents the current intention of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board of the Company and may be revised in the future.

Further, the dividend payment in any given year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, each of which may elect to deviate from this payout policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the decision of the Annual General Meeting.

