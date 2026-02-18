flatexDEGIRO Aktie
WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111
|
18.02.2026 18:54:33
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Management and Supervisory Board adopt new capital allocation policy; dividend increase to 20% of Net Income targeted; FY 2025 guidance slightly exceeded
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Forecast / Full year
flatexDEGIRO SE: Management and Supervisory Board adopt new capital allocation policy; dividend increase to 20% of Net Income targeted; FY 2025 guidance slightly exceeded
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO SE (the “Company”) expects Revenues of around €560 million (2024: €480 million) and Net Income of around €160 million (2024: €112 million) for FY 2025. Both figures are thus at or above the upper end of the Company's previous guidance range, which assumed Revenues of between €530 million and €550 million and Net Income of between €150 million and €160 million.
For FY 2026, the Management Board expects further Revenues growth of 5 to 10 percent and an increase in Net Income of 5 to 15 percent.
Against this backdrop, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO SE have adopted a new capital allocation policy. Subject to compliance with all relevant regulatory ratios, flatexDEGIRO intends to propose at the following Annual General Meeting that 20 percent of Net Income for each fiscal year shall be distributed in form of an annual dividend. This would result in a dividend for 2025 of approx. €0.30 per dividend-bearing share (2024: €0.04).
In addition to regular dividend payments, flatexDEGIRO's capital allocation policy focuses primarily on driving organic growth in existing and new product and service areas. Retained earnings and current profits also enable potential consolidation steps, growth and bolt-on acquisitions, as well as the opportunistic use of share buybacks.
The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to take the new capital allocation policy into account as early as the proposal for the appropriation of profits at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2026.
Please note:
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
D-60321 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
18-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2278300
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2278300 18-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AG
|
16:01
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
11:00
|ROUNDUP: Flatexdegiro will 2026 weiter zulegen - Markt von Prognose enttäuscht (dpa-AFX)
|
10:56
|KORREKTUR: Flatexdegiro will 2026 weiter zulegen und mehr Dividende zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
10:22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Flatexdegiro weiten Rutsch nach Ausblick aus - Citi sieht Chance (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel: MDAX beginnt Donnerstagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 25.241 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
18.02.26
|Flatexdegiro will 2026 weiter zulegen und mehr Dividende zahlen (dpa-AFX)