EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Net Income in the second quarter significantly above market expectations, Net Income guidance raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

flatexDEGIRO SE: Net Income in the second quarter significantly above market expectations, Net Income guidance raised



22-Jul-2026 / 17:55 CET/CEST

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flatexDEGIRO SE: Net Income in the second quarter significantly above market expectations, Net Income guidance raised



Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, flatexDEGIRO SE’s Net Income for the second quarter 2026 of € 61.3 million is up 55.1 percent versus last year’s quarter (Q2 2025: € 39.5 million) and significantly above market expectations (company-compiled consensus as of July 20, 2026: average of € 53.8 million).



Revenues in the second quarter 2026 amounted to € 166.5 million (Q2 2025: € 132.1 million) with a gross margin of 86.9 percent (Q2 2025: 86.4 percent). Operating expenses including Depreciation and Amortization decreased to € 59.6 million (Q2 2025: € 60.2 million) primarily due to lower personnel expenses of € 24.1 million (Q2 2025: € 30.5 million), which were primarily driven by lower expenses related to long-term variable compensation components.



Following substantial growth and a further expansion of profit margins in the first half-year of 2026 as well as a maintained focus on cost discipline during the second half of 2026, flatexDEGIRO increases its full-year guidance for Net Income.



Unchanged from previous guidance, Management expects Revenues in FY 2026 to reach around € 650 million (company compiled consensus: € 659.0 million), a growth of approximately 16 percent versus 2025. Net Income in 2026 is now expected in a range of € 200 to 230 million, a growth of approximately 25 to 43 percent versus 2025 (company-compiled consensus: € 211.5 million, previous management expectation: approx. € 200 million).



Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO SE

Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18

D-60321 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 1700

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com



End of Inside Information

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