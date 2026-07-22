flatexDEGIRO Aktie
WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111
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22.07.2026 17:55:54
EQS-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO SE: Net Income in the second quarter significantly above market expectations, Net Income guidance raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
flatexDEGIRO SE: Net Income in the second quarter significantly above market expectations, Net Income guidance raised
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, flatexDEGIRO SE’s Net Income for the second quarter 2026 of € 61.3 million is up 55.1 percent versus last year’s quarter (Q2 2025: € 39.5 million) and significantly above market expectations (company-compiled consensus as of July 20, 2026: average of € 53.8 million).
Revenues in the second quarter 2026 amounted to € 166.5 million (Q2 2025: € 132.1 million) with a gross margin of 86.9 percent (Q2 2025: 86.4 percent). Operating expenses including Depreciation and Amortization decreased to € 59.6 million (Q2 2025: € 60.2 million) primarily due to lower personnel expenses of € 24.1 million (Q2 2025: € 30.5 million), which were primarily driven by lower expenses related to long-term variable compensation components.
Following substantial growth and a further expansion of profit margins in the first half-year of 2026 as well as a maintained focus on cost discipline during the second half of 2026, flatexDEGIRO increases its full-year guidance for Net Income.
Unchanged from previous guidance, Management expects Revenues in FY 2026 to reach around € 650 million (company compiled consensus: € 659.0 million), a growth of approximately 16 percent versus 2025. Net Income in 2026 is now expected in a range of € 200 to 230 million, a growth of approximately 25 to 43 percent versus 2025 (company-compiled consensus: € 211.5 million, previous management expectation: approx. € 200 million).
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO SE
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
D-60321 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 1700
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@flatexdegiro.com
|Internet:
|www.flatexdegiro.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2370186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370186 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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