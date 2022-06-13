13.06.2022 13:19:56

EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Flughafen Wien AG / Increase in stake to 40.0% of the share capital in Flughafen Wien AG by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and mandatory takeover offer

13-Jun-2022
Flughafen Wien AG announces that it has been informed today, 13 June 2022, about the increase in stake of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM GIF) to 40.0% of the share capital of Flughafen Wien AG and that IFM Global Infrastructure Fund now is obliged launch a mandatory takeover offer in relation to all remaining shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pursuant to the Austrian Takeover Act:

IFM GIF has increased its stake in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Vienna, 13 June 2022

Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. ("Airports Group Europe"), an indirect subsidiary of IFM Global Infrastructure Fund ("IFM GIF"), has acquired additional shares in Vienna Airport (Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft) through on-market share purchases.

Airports Group Europe now holds above 40.0% of the entire share capital in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN AT00000VIE62) and as a result is obliged to launch a mandatory takeover offer in relation to all remaining shares in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pursuant to the Austrian Takeover Act.

The offer price of EUR 33.00 per share corresponds to a premium of 25.5% compared to the closing price of the last trading day prior to this announcement (10 June 2022) and a premium of 21.3% compared to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the last six months prior to the announcement.

IFM GIF is advised by IFM Investors, a global funds manager owned by a group of Australian pension funds. IFM Investors invests on behalf of more than 600 institutional investors, incorporating the retirement savings of 120 million working people globally.

The Offer will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Nomura is acting as financial advisor while E+H Rechtsanwälte GmbH is acting as Austrian legal advisor to Airports Group Europe.

After receipt of the official mandatory takeover offer, this will be analysed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Flughafen Wien AG and commented according to the regulations and deadlines of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act.

 

13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1374181

 
