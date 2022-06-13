|
13.06.2022 20:33:38
EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
13.06.2022
Updated Guidance 2022
Around 22 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport throughout 2022 and around 28 million for the Flughafen Wien Group (incl. investments).
Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around 640 million (previously 560 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around 260 million (previously 172 million) and a positive net result of at least 80 million (previously 20 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.
