EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022



02-Aug-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022 Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) 02.08.2022 Updated Guidance 2022 Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around 670 million (previously 640 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around 290 million (previously 260 million) and a positive net result of at least 100 million (previously 80 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.

Information published by:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG Contact:

Christian Schmidt

Head of Investor Relations

Flughafen Wien AG

Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126

E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com Press Office

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com Issuer:

Flughafen Wien AG

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria

phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN: AT00000VIE62 02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



