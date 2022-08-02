Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022

Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Flughafen Wien AG: Update of Guidance 2022

02-Aug-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Update of Guidance 2022

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

02.08.2022

Updated Guidance 2022

Based on the improved traffic development, the Flughafen Wien Group now expects for 2022 revenue of around 670 million (previously 640 million), a positive EBITDA of at least around 290 million (previously 260 million) and a positive net result of at least 100 million (previously 80 million). The update values are based on the assumption that no pandemic related lockdowns or major traffic restrictions will occur in autumn and winter. Capital expenditure will amount to around 84 million. The today incalculable further development of the war in Ukraine and its consequences for aviation remain an additional factor of uncertainty.


Information published by:
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna
Austria

Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG

Contact:
Christian Schmidt
Head of Investor Relations
Flughafen Wien AG
Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126
E-mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

Press Office
Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000
E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com
Website: www.viennaairport.com

Issuer:     
Flughafen Wien AG
1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna
Austria
phone:        +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX:          +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail:         investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW:          http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations
ISIN:         AT00000VIE62

02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1411641

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1411641  02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411641&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

