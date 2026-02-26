BVB Aktie

WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092

26.02.2026 09:38:03

EQS-Adhoc: Forecast change for the 2025/2026 fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Forecast change for the 2025/2026 fiscal year

26-Feb-2026 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following its elimination from the UEFA-Champions League play-offs yesterday evening and the resulting loss of planned earnings from this competition, Borussia Dortmund is now revising its earnings forecast published in the group management report as of June 30, 2025 to a consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (previously between EUR -5,000 thousand and EUR 5,000 thousand).

The above new forecast is also subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Dortmund, 26th February 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281922

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281922  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

