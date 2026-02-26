BVB Aktie
WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092
|
26.02.2026 09:38:03
EQS-Adhoc: Forecast change for the 2025/2026 fiscal year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Following its elimination from the UEFA-Champions League play-offs yesterday evening and the resulting loss of planned earnings from this competition, Borussia Dortmund is now revising its earnings forecast published in the group management report as of June 30, 2025 to a consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (previously between EUR -5,000 thousand and EUR 5,000 thousand).
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281922
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2281922 26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
