EQS-Adhoc: Forecast for 2024 Fiscal Year Amended

Forecast for 2024 Fiscal Year Amended

Paderborn, August 13, 2024 – Voltabox AG ["Voltabox" or the "Company" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has adjusted its forecast for the 2024 fiscal year. This is mainly due to the restructuring and refinement of the subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. In view of the current market challenges, the company has temporarily reduced its trading activities and will in future focus on turnkey solutions in the VoltaStore business segment. The expected effects of this will not fully compensate for the lower-than-expected trading revenues in the current financial year. In the transition year 2024, GreenCluster GmbH will therefore make a reduced contribution to Group revenue and Group EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization).

At the same time, Voltabox AG reacted proactively to the insolvency of an end customer in the field of high-voltage battery systems for bus applications and promptly stopped deliveries to avoid impairments on receivables. As a result, the VoltaMobil business segment currently expects a loss of revenue in this business.

Consequently, the Management Board has adjusted the revenue forecast for the 2024 fiscal year 2024 to approx. € 6 million and now expects an EBITDA of approx. -50%. Further details will be provided in the Half-Year Report to be published later today.

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. For more information, visit www.voltabox.ag.

