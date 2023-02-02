EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Ad hoc announcement // February 2, 2023

Formycon AG announces result of private placement and sets placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

Munich ­ Management Board and Supervisory Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) ("Formycon" or Company) resolved to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 910,000.00 from EUR 15,128,775.00 to EUR 16,038,775.00 by issuing 910,000 new shares (the "New Shares"). The 910,000 new no-par value bearer shares were placed with institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuilding and carry full dividend rights as of 1 January 2022.

The anchor shareholders ATHOS KG (26.4%) and Active Ownership Capital (6.6%) had agreed in advance to support the capital measure and participated in the capital increase. ATHOS KG was allocated 279,220 New Shares and Active Ownership Capital was allocated 67,532 New Shares.

On the basis of the bookbuilding procedure carried out as part of the private placement, the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, set a placement price of EUR 77.00 per New Share, resulting in gross proceeds from the offering of EUR 70,070,000.00 before commissions and costs. The New Shares correspond to approximately 6.02% of the Company's currently issued share capital.

The New Shares were placed with selected investors in Germany and in other member states of the European Economic Area who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Art. 2 lit. e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 and with selected investors in other selected jurisdictions. In the United States of America, the New Shares have been placed exclusively with "Qualified Institutional Buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

The New Shares are expected to be included in the existing listing on the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on February 7, 2023 following registration of the implementation of the capital increase. Delivery of the New Shares is also scheduled for February 7, 2023.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will primarily be used to accelerate the ongoing development of Formycon's proprietary biosimilar candidates (FYB202, FYB206, FYB208, FYB209) to regulatory approval, as well as to expand the biosimilar pipeline and support the organic growth strategy. In addition, Formycon is considering integrating further assets along the value chain into the Company in order to accelerate its development into a highly specialized and globally active company in the biosimilars market segment. The capital measure also serves to strengthen the balance sheet, including the repayment of the drawn amount under the loan facility granted by ATHOS and Active Ownership as part of the ATHOS transaction.

Formycon agreed to a lock-up obligation with market-standard exemptions for a period of six months.

Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe and Jefferies acted as joint global coordinators and First Berlin as selling agent in the private placement.

About Formycon:

Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. Formycon AG is listed in the Open Market ("Scale") of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY).

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than USD 15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over USD 60 billion.

