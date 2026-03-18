EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG postpones the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication/Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

Formycon AG postpones the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025



18-March-2026 / 18:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Formycon AG postpones the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025



Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, March 18, 2026 – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) (the “Company”) announces that the publication of the audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally scheduled for March 26, 2026, will be postponed.

A key reason is the change to a new internal financial planning system, which was rolled out companywide during the reporting period. Furthermore, in the course of closing process, additional reconciliation and validation work have arisen, requiring more time and documentation than originally anticipated. Against this background, not all documents have been finalized yet, and the required audit measures could not yet be completed.

The publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year is scheduled for April 2026 and will therefore continue to comply with statutory and stock exchange deadlines. The company will announce the exact date in due course.

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Contact:

Formycon AG,

Fraunhoferstraße 15,

82152 Planegg/Martinsried,

Germany

Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149 | Fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

ir@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, predictions, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and uncertainties that are subject to change. The Company makes no representation and does not make any representation that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition and results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or projected in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or conform to actual events or developments any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of the availability of new information, new developments in the future or otherwise, nor does they assume any such obligation.