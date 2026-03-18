Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
18.03.2026 18:53:14
EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG postpones the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication/Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Formycon AG postpones the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2025
A key reason is the change to a new internal financial planning system, which was rolled out companywide during the reporting period. Furthermore, in the course of closing process, additional reconciliation and validation work have arisen, requiring more time and documentation than originally anticipated. Against this background, not all documents have been finalized yet, and the required audit measures could not yet be completed.
The publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year is scheduled for April 2026 and will therefore continue to comply with statutory and stock exchange deadlines. The company will announce the exact date in due course.
-------------
Contact:
Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149 | Fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, predictions, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and uncertainties that are subject to change. The Company makes no representation and does not make any representation that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition and results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or projected in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or conform to actual events or developments any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of the availability of new information, new developments in the future or otherwise, nor does they assume any such obligation.
End of Inside Information
18-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|ir@formycon.com
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2293864
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2293864 18-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!