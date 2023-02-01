|
EQS-Adhoc: Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand
Formycon AG upsizes capital increase from authorized capital following strong demand
Munich Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) ("Formycon or Company") announces that, following strong demand, the Company has decided to upsize their previously announced capital increase from authorized capital from approx. 5% to in total approx. 6% of the outstanding share capital. The share capital of the Company will be increased from currently EUR 15,128,775.00 to now up to EUR 16,038,775.00 through issuing up to 910,000 new shares, making partial use of the Authorized Capital.
The net proceeds from the capital increase will primarily be used to accelerate the ongoing development of Formycon's proprietary biosimilar candidates (FYB202, FYB206, FYB208, FYB209) to regulatory approval, as well as to expand its biosimilar pipeline and support its organic growth strategy. In addition, Formycon is considering integrating further assets along the value chain into the Company in order to accelerate its development into a highly specialized and globally active company in the biosimilars market segment. The capital measure also serves to strengthen the balance sheet, including the repayment of the drawn amount under the loan facility granted by ATHOS and Active Ownership Capital as part of the ATHOS transaction.
The New Shares will be offered without a prospectus by way of a private placement to selected investors in Germany and in other member states of the European Economic Area who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2 lit. e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. In addition, the New Shares may also be offered to institutional investors in other selected jurisdictions. In the United States of America, the New Shares will only be offered for purchase to "Qualified Institutional Buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.
Books have opened earlier today and may close at short notice. Following the private placement, Formycon will be subject to a lock-up obligation with market-standard exemptions for a period of six months.
