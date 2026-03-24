EQS-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of the earnings forecast for the financial year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of the earnings forecast for the financial year 2025/2026



24-March-2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST

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FORTEC Elektronik AG: Adjustment of the earnings forecast for the financial year 2025/2026

Germering, 24 March 2026 – After evaluating the preliminary figures for the first six months of the 2025/2026 financial year of FORTEC Elektronik AG, the revenue and earnings figures show that the expected level will not be achieved due to the continuing tense economic situation, especially in the data visualisation segment (FORTEC Integrated and FORTEC US), as well as the further increase in costs relative to revenue in connection with some one-off effects that are foreseeable in this financial year. In the first half of 2025/2026, preliminary Group revenue totalled around EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR 35.6 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million).

This shows that the forecast operating Group EBIT is likely to close the financial year at ‘break even’ with forecast Group revenue of between EUR 76 million and EUR 80 million (previously: EUR 80 million to EUR 85 million), whereby in addition to expected non-cash effects, there will also be negative cash-effective one-off effects in a comparable range of EUR 1.00 million to EUR 1.50 million by the end of the financial year.

The current geopolitical and global economic uncertainties are also currently making it difficult to produce a valid forecast. Although the current war in the Gulf region between the USA/Israel and IRAN only has a limited direct impact on FORTEC, there are indirect influences due to massive uncertainty in the economy and in relation to logistics. In addition, the group anticipates rising other operating expenses, which are independent of revenue, such as in the energy sector, due to the expected increase in Inflation rates.

With the adjustment of the short-term forecast and against the background of the known and intended reorganisation of the Management Board at the start of the new 2026/2027 financial year, the Management Board will then reassess the previous statement for the medium-term forecast from 2025 and the further revenue targets against the background of further economic developments.

The half-year report will be available on the company's website at https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/ from 26 March 2026.

Henrik Christiansen, Ulrich Ermel

Management Board

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany

Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de