FORTEC Elektronik Aktie
WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103
|
24.03.2026 18:39:53
EQS-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of the earnings forecast for the financial year 2025/2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
FORTEC Elektronik AG: Adjustment of the earnings forecast for the financial year 2025/2026
Germering, 24 March 2026 – After evaluating the preliminary figures for the first six months of the 2025/2026 financial year of FORTEC Elektronik AG, the revenue and earnings figures show that the expected level will not be achieved due to the continuing tense economic situation, especially in the data visualisation segment (FORTEC Integrated and FORTEC US), as well as the further increase in costs relative to revenue in connection with some one-off effects that are foreseeable in this financial year. In the first half of 2025/2026, preliminary Group revenue totalled around EUR 37.7 million (previous year: EUR 35.6 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to around EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million).
This shows that the forecast operating Group EBIT is likely to close the financial year at ‘break even’ with forecast Group revenue of between EUR 76 million and EUR 80 million (previously: EUR 80 million to EUR 85 million), whereby in addition to expected non-cash effects, there will also be negative cash-effective one-off effects in a comparable range of EUR 1.00 million to EUR 1.50 million by the end of the financial year.
The current geopolitical and global economic uncertainties are also currently making it difficult to produce a valid forecast. Although the current war in the Gulf region between the USA/Israel and IRAN only has a limited direct impact on FORTEC, there are indirect influences due to massive uncertainty in the economy and in relation to logistics. In addition, the group anticipates rising other operating expenses, which are independent of revenue, such as in the energy sector, due to the expected increase in Inflation rates.
With the adjustment of the short-term forecast and against the background of the known and intended reorganisation of the Management Board at the start of the new 2026/2027 financial year, the Management Board will then reassess the previous statement for the medium-term forecast from 2025 and the further revenue targets against the background of further economic developments.
The half-year report will be available on the company's website at https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/ from 26 March 2026.
Henrik Christiansen, Ulrich Ermel
Management Board
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
End of Inside Information
24-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|aktie@fortecag.de
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297136
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2297136 24-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FORTEC Elektronik AG
Analysen zu FORTEC Elektronik AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FORTEC Elektronik AG
|10,90
|1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf höherem Niveau.