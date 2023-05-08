Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 11:10:16

EQS-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Increase to revenue forecast and earnings forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Increase to revenue forecast and earnings forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year

08-May-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Increase to revenue forecast and earnings forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year

 

The good business development at FORTEC Elektronik AG has also continued in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year (31/03). As shown by the preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG achieved a Group turnover of EUR 78.5 million (previous year: EUR 66.0 million), and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 8.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).

The Management Board of FORTEC Elektronik AG therefore decided to update the forecast for the current financial year today. It has increased the forecast for Group turnover to EUR 97.0 to 110.0 million (previously: EUR 91.0 million to EUR 97.0 million) and the Group EBIT to EUR 10.0 to 11.0 million (previously: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million).

The announcement for the 3rd quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year will be available on the companys website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/) on 25 May 2023.

Sandra Maile

Chair of the Management Board


FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------
Die FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.



End of Inside Information

08-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1626473

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1626473  08-May-2023 CET/CEST

