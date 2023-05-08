|
08.05.2023 11:10:16
EQS-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Increase to revenue forecast and earnings forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
FORTEC Elektronik AG: Increase to revenue forecast and earnings forecast for the 2022/2023 financial year
The good business development at FORTEC Elektronik AG has also continued in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year (31/03). As shown by the preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG achieved a Group turnover of EUR 78.5 million (previous year: EUR 66.0 million), and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 8.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).
The Management Board of FORTEC Elektronik AG therefore decided to update the forecast for the current financial year today. It has increased the forecast for Group turnover to EUR 97.0 to 110.0 million (previously: EUR 91.0 million to EUR 97.0 million) and the Group EBIT to EUR 10.0 to 11.0 million (previously: EUR 8.0 million to EUR 9.0 million).
The announcement for the 3rd quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year will be available on the companys website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/) on 25 May 2023.
Sandra Maile
Chair of the Management Board
aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Inside Information
08-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
|Augsburger Str. 2b
|82110 Germering
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
|E-mail:
|aktie@fortecag.de
|Internet:
|www.fortecag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005774103
|WKN:
|577410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626473
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1626473 08-May-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FORTEC Elektronik AG
|25,30
|9,52%
