WKN: 577410 / ISIN: DE0005774103

30.10.2025 11:40:23

EQS-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year

30-Oct-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik AG: Postponement of the publication of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year

FORTEC Elektronik AG had announced that it would publish its annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year on 30 October 2025.

The annual financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year have been audited, issued with an unqualified audit opinion on 30 September 2025 and approved at the Supervisory Board meeting on 30 September 2025.

At the Supervisory Board meeting on 30 September 2025, the auditor informed the Board that the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year could not yet be completed. The reason for this was a matter at a foreign subsidiary that still required clarification. This matter is also related to the personnel change announced on 6 October 2025 (see ad hoc announcement of 6 October 2025).

The audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year has not yet been completed. Consequently, the previously announced publication date of 30 October 2025 for the consolidated financial statements 2024/2025 cannot be met. The company will announce a new publication date for the consolidated financial statements 2024/2025 as soon as possible.

The annual financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year will be published today as planned.


Ulrich Ermel

Executive Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

 



End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221174

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2221174  30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

