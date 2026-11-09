fox e-mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

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09.11.2026 19:00:13

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Audited Annual Financial Report 2025 - Trading to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2026, on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Full year
fox e-mobility AG: Audited Annual Financial Report 2025 - Trading to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2026, on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange

09-Nov-2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, November 9, 2026

 

 

fox e-mobility AG: Audited Annual Financial Report 2025 – Trading to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange

 

The Management Board of the company announces that the Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the management report for the 2025 financial year, which were audited by Dr. Kleeberg & Partner GmbH (a member of Crowe Global). The auditor’s report on the annual financial statements and the management report is unconditional. The post-balance sheet events report, included as part of the notes to the balance sheet as of December 31, 2025, takes into account events of particular significance up to November 5, 2026.

 

In the 2025 financial year, the company generated an annual net profit of EUR 753,214 against a balance sheet total of EUR 7,734,191; this profit was offset against a loss carryforward of EUR 1,063,477. For further details, please refer to the audited version of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, which is available at:

 

https://fox-em.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Elektronische-Kopie-Testatsexemplar-166602531.pdf.

 

Subsequent to the balance sheet date, 750,000 new shares were issued from conditional capital as part of a "debt-equity swap," resulting in a further reduction of the company's liabilities by EUR 750,000. These new shares will only rank pari passu with the existing common shares following the Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2026.

 

The listing of the 1,044,210 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE 000A40ZV71) on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

 

 



End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
LEI Code: 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
EQS News ID: 2431206

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2431206  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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