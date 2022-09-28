EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Change of Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

fox e-mobility AG: Change of Supervisory Board



28-Sep-2022 / 12:25 CET/CEST

Munich, September 28, 2022 - The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) announces that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Stefan Hiestand, has today resigned his mandate in order to be able to support the CEO Philippe Perret as his personal management advisor in the management of the company with immediate effect. The successor on the Supervisory Board will be Mr. Andreas Kratzer as soon as the registry court decides on his appointment, which has already been applied for. Mr. Kratzer's profile will be published on the company's website www.fox-em.com today.



Contact

ir@fox-em.com

Language: English Company: fox e-mobility AG Herzogspitalstraße 24 803331Munich Germany E-Mail: ir@fox-em.com Internet: fox-em.com ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Stock exchanges: Open Market in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin

