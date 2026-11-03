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fox e-mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

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03.11.2026 17:34:03

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Convocation AGM 2026 with proposed resolutions for capital increases in the vehicle production and wind energy sectors and presentation of the 2025 annual statements

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Capital measures / Capital increase
fox e-mobility AG: Convocation AGM 2026 with proposed resolutions for capital increases in the vehicle production and wind energy sectors and presentation of the 2025 annual statements

03-Nov-2026 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG: Convocation of the 2026 Annual General Meeting with proposed resolutions for capital increases in the vehicle production and wind energy sectors and presentation of the 2025 annual financial statements

 

Düsseldorf, November 3, 2026

 

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71 and DE000A41YF30, the “Company”) decided today, in conjunction with the Supervisory Board, to submit a set of proposed measures for resolution at the Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2026. These measures are intended to strengthen the Company’s investment portfolio through capital increases in the fields of electric vehicle (EV) production and wind energy. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published in the Federal Gazette (*Bundesanzeiger*) on November 5, 2026.

 

To strengthen the investment portfolio in the EV production sector, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the Company authorize a cash capital increase of up to EUR 15 million, with shareholders granted subscription rights at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share. This capital increase is intended to finance the production of the “MIA 2.0” passenger car/light commercial vehicle (LCV) prototype—at a cost of approximately EUR 1.8 million—as well as the development of specialized electric vehicles for tunnel construction and defense applications. Additional funds will be allocated toward an equity stake in a prototype manufacturer and/or an operator of specialized vehicles.

 

To strengthen the investment portfolio in the wind energy sector, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the Company authorize a capital increase—comprising both cash and non-cash contributions—of up to EUR 5.5 million, with the exclusion of shareholder subscription rights, for the purpose of increasing the Company’s stake in Silesian Power SA. The cash contribution is intended to amount to at least EUR 0.5 million, with the subscription price based on the stock exchange price. The contribution in kind is to be valued on the basis of an expert appraisal, resulting in an effective subscription price of EUR 3.00.

 

Furthermore, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting that authorized capital be created in an amount equal to 50% of the share capital.

 

 

As of today, the company’s share capital amounts to EUR 1,244,210. There are currently mandatory convertible bonds in circulation with a total value of EUR 13,131,000; these mature no later than December 31, 2026, and may be called for redemption starting November 5, 2026. The maximum number of new shares to be issued upon conversion is 13,131,000. The actual number of new shares to be issued will depend on the provisions set forth in the respective terms and conditions of the convertible bonds.

 

Further details will be available upon the publication of the convocation for the company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting in the Federal Gazette (*Bundesanzeiger*) or on the company’s website on November 5, 2026.

 

The company’s annual financial statements for the 2025 financial year, together with the management report, will also be published on November 5/6, 2026.

 

 

 

Contact:

fox e-mobility AG

Patrick Bigger –  Vorstand / CEO



End of Inside Information

03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
LEI Code: 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
EQS News ID: 2427758

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2427758  03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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