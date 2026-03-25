EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: from a pure electric vehicle developer to an investment group focused on sustainable energy and sustainable mobility solutions

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

fox e-mobility AG: from a pure electric vehicle developer to an investment group focused on sustainable energy and sustainable mobility solutions



25-March-2026 / 14:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





A Liechtenstein-based financial investor has concluded agreements with fox e-mobility AG to ensure the company's continued operations and to initiate the transformation of the fox e-mobility AG Group from a pure electric vehicle developer to an investment group focused on sustainable energy and sustainable mobility solutions. Regarding sustainable mobility solutions, the transformation will adhere to the MIA 2027 strategy announced in 2025. Instead of exhibiting at the Paris Motor Show, the prototype will be presented in the countries of potential production partners in Asia in early 2027.

To this end, the financial investor is providing fox e-mobility AG with a loan facility of up to EUR 17.5 million at 5% interest. Fox e-mobility AG has also concluded EUR 15 million purchase agreements for investments in the European wind power and photovoltaic sectors with stable cash flow. The loan facility will be serviced through the issuance of compulsory convertible bonds by fox e-mobility AG, which will lead to an increase in the company's share capital to up to EUR 18.5 million in the short-term using the Conditional Capital 2021/I.