fox e-mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

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23.04.2026 13:02:03

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: insolvency of the Swiss subsidiary revoked

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Other
fox e-mobility AG: insolvency of the Swiss subsidiary revoked

23-Apr-2026 / 13:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board (Vorstand) of fox e-mobility AG announces that its Swiss subsidiary, Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, is no longer in insolvency proceedings and has resumed its business activities of developing, producing, and distributing vehicles (MIA).

The insolvency order made during the judicial restructuring proceedings in 2025 has been revoked by final judgment of the Swiss Cantonal Court of Trogen on April 20, 2026 (Art. 195 SchKG).

Consequently, Fox Automotive Switzerland AG has retained unrestricted title to the entire MIA know-how, including registered patents, trademarks, designs, construction and development data.

Further, the revocation of the insolvency order now permits the execution of the increase in the share capital of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG from CHF 105,500 by CHF 894,500 to CHF 1,000,000 (divided into 1 million shares at nominal value of CHF 1), which was already prepared by the General Meeting and the Board (Verwaltungsrat), in the coming days. The capital contribution will be made by all creditors of the company by way of set-off (debt-equity swap).

Due to the disappearance of the subsidiary`s insolvency proceedings,  in accordance with Section 253 (5) of the German Commercial Code (HGB), the parent company fox e-mobility AG will execute a write-up of the book value of its holding in the subsidiary from EUR 6.5 million (fiscal year 2025) to EUR 36.75 million (50% of the book value 2023) for the 2026 financial year. The write-up will be tax-free.



End of Inside Information

23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2313908

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313908  23-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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