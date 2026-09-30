fox e-mobility Aktie

fox e-mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.09.2026 17:27:23

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year
fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed

30-Sep-2026 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed

 

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG   (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71 / WKN: A40ZV7) announces:

 

The publication of the half-year financial report and interim management report as of June 30, 2026, scheduled for today (cf. ad-hoc announcement dated September 7, 2026), must be postponed. This is because the Supervisory Board currently lacks a quorum —due to the unexpected death of the Supervisory Board Member Mr. Rene Peter on September 25, 2026 — and is consequently unable to formally adopt the half-year financial statements.

 

The Management Board has already applied to the local court for the judicial appointment of a successor to serve until the next Annual General Meeting and anticipates a prompt appointment.

 

The half-year financial report will be published immediately thereafter.



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
WKN: A40ZV7
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
LEI Code: 5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
EQS News ID: 2408188

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2408188  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,88 10,00% fox e-mobility AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:05 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
19:28 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen