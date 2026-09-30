fox e-mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
|
30.09.2026 17:27:23
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year
fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed
The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71 / WKN: A40ZV7) announces:
The publication of the half-year financial report and interim management report as of June 30, 2026, scheduled for today (cf. ad-hoc announcement dated September 7, 2026), must be postponed. This is because the Supervisory Board currently lacks a quorum —due to the unexpected death of the Supervisory Board Member Mr. Rene Peter on September 25, 2026 — and is consequently unable to formally adopt the half-year financial statements.
The Management Board has already applied to the local court for the judicial appointment of a successor to serve until the next Annual General Meeting and anticipates a prompt appointment.
The half-year financial report will be published immediately thereafter.
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|LEI Code:
|5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
|EQS News ID:
|2408188
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2408188 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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