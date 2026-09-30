EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year

fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed



30-Sep-2026 / 17:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





fox e-mobility AG: Publication of the 2026 half-year financial report postponed

The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZV71 / WKN: A40ZV7) announces:

The publication of the half-year financial report and interim management report as of June 30, 2026, scheduled for today (cf. ad-hoc announcement dated September 7, 2026), must be postponed. This is because the Supervisory Board currently lacks a quorum —due to the unexpected death of the Supervisory Board Member Mr. Rene Peter on September 25, 2026 — and is consequently unable to formally adopt the half-year financial statements.

The Management Board has already applied to the local court for the judicial appointment of a successor to serve until the next Annual General Meeting and anticipates a prompt appointment.

The half-year financial report will be published immediately thereafter.