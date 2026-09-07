fox e-mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZV7 / ISIN: DE000A40ZV71
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07.09.2026 17:11:13
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Unqualified Audit Opinion for 2024 Financial Statements / Preliminary Figures for 2025 and First Half 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Unqualified Audit Opinion for 2024 Financial Statements
Preliminary Figures for 2025 and First Half of 2026
The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG announces:
Fiscal Year 2024
Following a voluntary audit of the financial statements and management report for fiscal year 2024, the auditing firm Dr. Kleeberg & Partner GmbH, Munich, submitted a 63-page audit report with an unqualified audit opinion (Section 322 Paragraph 2 Item 1 of the German Commercial Code (HGB)) on September 1, 2026. The Supervisory Board of fox e-mobility AG approved the audited financial statements on September 5, 2026.
The audited financial statements differ from the unaudited financial statements published on August 1, 2025. The differences are due to subsequent accounting adjustments in the areas of receivables, payables, and provisions. This increases the net loss for fiscal year 2024, primarily due to depreciation, by approximately EUR 0.125 million to EUR 68.153 million, resulting in a deficit not covered by equity of approximately EUR 0.258 million. The audited balance sheet total increased by approximately EUR 0.9 million to approximately EUR 7.9 million, with subscribed capital remaining constant at EUR 73.3 million.
Fiscal Year 2025
The financial statements for fiscal year 2025 have been prepared. Due to the capital reduction during the fiscal year, subscribed capital initially decreased to EUR 0.733 million and was subsequently increased to EUR 1 million in December 2025 through a capital increase. The operating loss for fiscal year 2025 is approximately EUR 0.7 million; however, due to valuation adjustments, the overall result for fiscal year 2025 will be positive. The audited annual financial report, including the management report and the results of the voluntary audit, is expected to be published in October 2026.
Fiscal Year 2026 (First Half)
In the first half of 2026, fixed assets increased to a total of EUR 29 million due to the acquisition of the stakes in Silesian Power SA (10.691%) and BP2 Invest AG (26%), and due to the write-up of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG resulting from the elimination of the causes for the extraordinary write-down in 2024. The company issued convertible bonds totaling approximately EUR 13.3 million in the first half of 2026 and reduced other liabilities to approximately EUR 2 million. A positive result is expected for the first half of 2026 overall due to the write-up. The complete interim financial report, including the interim management report, will be published on September 30, 2026.
End of Inside Information
07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZV71
|WKN:
|A40ZV7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|LEI Code:
|5299007ROOEN7IP1VV97
|EQS News ID:
|2395146
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2395146 07-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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